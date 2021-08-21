During the Tesla AI Day event, the electric car company has announced that something big is coming. According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, an android prototype is scheduled to launch in 2022. The 5’8″ android will be designed to take charge of “dangerous, repetitive, boring tasks.” Tesla, which already has AI inside its popular electric vehicles, is taking that aspect to the next level.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the humanoid android is being made to work in a world made by and built by humans. It will perform tasks that many consider dangerous, boring, or repetitive. The android itself will be 5’8″ and weigh 125 pounds. Its head will serve as a display to show information. It will also have eight cameras.

Tesla Android Prototype is Coming in 2022 to Take Your Place

Check Also: Elon Musk Picks on Apple During Tesla Earnings Call

According to Musk, the AI programming in the Tesla Android would be an extension of the AI in its cars, which he called “semi-sentient robots on wheels”. He also stated that the android should handle tasks such as picking up groceries or turning a wrench without being trained to do so line by line. He believes that physical activities for humans will become a choice in the future rather than a necessity. For that reason, he will use neural net programming.

Musk further said,

“It’s intended to be friendly, of course, and navigate through a world built for humans. We’re setting it such that it is, at a mechanical level, at a physical level, you can run away from it and most likely overpower it. Hopefully that doesn’t ever happen, but you never know. Five miles per hour, if you can run faster than that you’ll be fine. We should be worried about AI. What we’re trying to do here at Tesla is make useful AI that people love and is…unequivocally good.”

If the company get successful in bringing the android, it will affect our society a lot. First of all, it will take over jobs from humans. Those kinds of future scenarios have been watched in tons of science fiction stories, movies, and TV shows for decades. Also, it will lessen the need for humans and will bring pessimism if people start depending on this android. Anyways, it is a bit too early to say anything about this technology. Initially, it will be so expensive that not everyone will be able to buy this.

Recommended Reading: Mercedes-Benz Confirms the Electric EQS will cost over $100,000