These are the Easiest Ways to Access and Use ‘My Activity’

One of the most serious issues that Google still faces today is its consumers’ lack of confidence when it comes to confidentiality. Users now have more control over their browsing history and profile data settings thanks to Google’s My Activity tool. Among the most significant changes is that your Google search/web history is now automatically deleted after a specific number of months. Previously, you may have had years of internet history from previous systems preserved on your account without realizing it.

Access ‘My Activity’ via Google App

You may easily access the main page of your Google account through these steps:

On your gadget, open the Google app and tap your profile symbol in the top right corner. Click Manage your Google Account underneath the account you want to manage. Select the Data & Privacy option. Click My Activity in the History preferences section after scrolling down.

Access Through Web Browser

You can also access the “My Activity” function directly from your preferred web browser.

Go to the My Activity website page, which should open in your usual browser. To make a shortcut, go to the browser’s settings and hit Add to Home Screen. To end, click Add, and click Add to Home Screen.

How You Can Use the Feature

Web & App Activity, Location History, and YouTube History are the three main elements of this page. You must go through these one by one and choose the ones that are most appropriate for your account.

Web & App Activity

The options for your web & app browsing history may be found under this. This setting is recommended by Google to improve your user experience. This can boost search results and suggestions for a variety of Google services.

Location History

Because location history monitoring is such a touchy subject for many of us. And some of us will be hesitant to utilize it at all. Location tracking must be enabled manually; nevertheless, there are some benefits to doing so in specific circumstances.

YouTube History

The History option on YouTube retains a log of the clips you’ve watched and tracked the progress of what you’re looking for. This enhances your video suggestions and helps you to pick up where you left off when watching videos.

