Google Drive Security Alert Warn Users Upon clicking on Suspicious Files

Google Drive has become a home to various attacks that were unintentionally distributed to various platforms. The attacks included phishing lures and ransomware attacks that not only compromised privacy but also were a big setback to the Google Play store. In order to save users from such malicious activities, Google has integrated the drive with a new security feature. Google Drive Security Alert will save users from falling prey to such counterfeit activities.

Following this, Google Drive will display a warning banner when a user is about to open a potentially dubious document, image, or any other type of file. No doubt, it’s one of the most wanted features since users will not be getting a warning in advance.

Google Drive Security Alert- A step towards helping people with safe platform

This movement has not come as a surprise from us since, at Google’s Cloud Next 2021, the company had shared its plans to save its users from malicious files. The company has come to this decision since, in 2020, scammers were found to exploit Google Drive to send emails and push notifications via this platform.

Coming back to the new feature, when a user clicks on a link, he will see a yellow banner at the top of an attachment page. Just before users downloaded the file on the computer, the warning that it looks suspicious will stop users from going further since downloading will make their personal information vulnerable.

This new feature is rolling out globally across Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and G Suite Business tiers. This security alert will be received if the user is using Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drawings.

The rollout of this feature will be made gradually which means a new Drive security alert won’t be immediately available to everyone in the next two weeks.

Also Read: Google is trying to Minimize the Amount of Spam in Google Drive