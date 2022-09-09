These are the most Hated apps in the World

Mobile apps have made our lives easier. Thankfully, there are apps in the play store and app store from a different niche that suits customers’ requirements. Starting from entertainment to video streaming, education, cryptocurrency, and many more, these apps are a source of guidance for us. However customer satisfaction is one the most important things and according to a study by DotNek, this satisfaction has fallen in recent years. While most of the apps are loved by people, there are some that are the most hated apps in the world.

This statement might seem ironic, but there are certain factors that contribute to the hatred of these apps such as user interface, frequency, and the number of ads. Experts from Electronics Hub studied the apps that were liked and disliked throughout the world.

While carrying on the study, the team researched more than three million geotagged tweets done by laymen that were related to different dating, mobile games, social media, money transferring, and cryptocurrency apps.

Hated apps in the World

Their key findings were quite interesting.

The study showed that mobile games got fewer negative reviews but the game Roblox was one of the most hated games in 21 countries. Shockingly, the most hated app worldwide is the dating app Hinge with 34.4% of tweets telling about the worst experiences. All the dating apps were somehow hated by the people. On the hand, some countries had more critiques when it comes to apps. These countries include Ireland, New Zealand, Jersey, and Jamaica.

Some of the cultural differences were also observed when it comes to hating any app. For instance, the English-speaking world and the Middle East hated the dating app Tinder. Interestingly, in Iran, 71.4% of the people tweeted with negative comments about Tinder. This is one of the highest percentages observed.

South America hated the e-commerce app and I am too much surprised to know that Amazon topped the list. Another thing which quite new to know is that people get frustrated and uninstall the app but after some time they reinstall the app again. This accounts for 41% of the apps that were reinstalled after being uninstalled.

