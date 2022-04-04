These LG mobiles will receive Android 12 and security updates in Q2 2022

The Korean company LG has not been functioning further in its mobile division and it has closed the making of new mobile phones. The company will keep on updating the features till the summer of 2025. Recently the company has announced the names of the three mobile devices that will get the update of Android 12 and security updates. The other 3 will get the security updates at the end of this quarter.

These updates will be introduced in the area of South Korea first and then, later on, will be rolled out to other global regions after confirming that the package is working ok.

These LG mobiles will receive Android 12 and security updates

The mobile devices that are getting the Android 12 are LG Q92 5G, LG V50 ThinQ, and LG V50S ThinQ. The devices that are getting the security update are LG Q52, LG Wing, and LG Velvet. Both these updates will appear on the devices by the end of the quarter.

The users of these devices need to back up the important data in their mobiles to update the devices. As though the updates are official and not the Beta version but are still, in process of transitioning from Android 11 to Android 12, the mobile may lose important data.

Users having models of other devices will have to wait longer. Also, it should be mentioned here that since company has decided to close its mobile manufacturing unit, we will no longer be able to see new devices from it and event the rollable device from LG has now become a dream.

