These New Updates to Telegram Features make App more Attractive

In this social media world, there is a war between each app that is available on Google Play Store or Apple Store. While this rift might be unenjoyable for many, users are really getting the fruits of it in the form of better features than before. A telegram came in a time when WhatsApp had already acquired most of the subscribers throughout the world, Telegram also made its name by launching even better features than WhatsApp. Now in an effort to make its app better than before, the app has announced new updates to some of its great Telegram features.

These features include reactions to chat messages, emoji statuses, and UI improvements to iOS and Android.

As far as reactions to chat messages are concerned, Premium users will now have access to “a selection of infinite reactions”. They will be facilitated to react to individual messages with up to three animated emojis.

As far as Emoji statuses are concerned, the emoji platform launched on Telegram last month allows people to upload their own custom animated emojis. The Emoji panel is also expanded in order to provide people with more emoji packs to better express their feelings.

While the above improvement is brought for Premium users only, users who don’t have premium can enjoy more reactions included in the one-rowed selection. On the other hand, premium users, have got the ability to send any emoji, stock, or custom as a profile status. These statuses automatically expire after a certain time. To set emoji status, one needs to tap and hold on to the Premium badge in your profile.

The other updates are specific to Android or iPhone.

As far as Android is concerned, one can manage the priority of downloads. For this, one can press hold an active download and reorder them according to their need. This feature will be launched for iOS in near future.

Other than this, Android UI animations are introduced for opening and closing photos or videos on Instagram. Other than this, the Telegram app icon is now made compatible with Android 13’s theming engine.

Coming to iOS, the Telegram app has got an attractive setup page having animated icons to sing in with Apple or sign in with Google (both).

That’s for now! We will be letting you know as far as we get information regarding new features.

