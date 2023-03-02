TikTok Implements Time Limit For Under 18

Advertisement

Recently, TikTok announced an automatic 60-minute daily screen time limit for all Tiktok users under 18 years old. Reports claim that now you have to be at least 13 years old in order to make your TikTok account. Moreover, if a teen exceeds the new 60-minute TikTok time limit, they’ll be asked to enter a passcode so that they can continue watching. For all the Tiktok users who are under 13, their parents will have to set or enter a passcode in order to enable just 30 more minutes of watch time. I think most users will simply enter the passcode and continue on with their day if it’s something like the time limits we set on apps through our phones.

TikTok Time limit Announced For Teens

Cormac Keenan, TikTok’s head of trust and safety, stated:

“Research also shows that being more aware of how we spend our time can help us be more intentional about the decisions we make. So we’re also prompting teens to set a daily screen time limit if they opt out of the 60-minute default and spend more than 100 minutes on TikTok in a day.” Advertisement

The social media platform recently announced other safeguards for teen users. For instance: sending every teen account a weekly recap of their screen time

prompting teen users who spend more than 100 minutes on the app to set a daily limit

This step has been taken as social media experts and youth activists continue to discuss the effect social media has on the mental health of young people, especially children. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have even reported that after a stable seven years, the rate of suicide among people of age 10 to 24 years increased by 56 percent from 2007 to 2017. It has made suicide the second leading cause of death in the teen age group.

