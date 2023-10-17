vivo Y17s Review – Best Camera Phone Under PKR 45K?

The smartphone manufacturer vivo has announced a new smartphone in the budget segment, the Y17s. Mostly, users love the design aesthetics of vivo smartphones along with the powerful camera and large memory. The vivo y17s is not an exception in this regard. Still, you might be thinking about what Y17s offers besides a good camera and large memory. These days there are so many options in the market and users mostly look for detailed reviews and hands-on experience to decide which one suits them the most. So, let’s take a look at the detailed review of vivo Y17s to know what it really offers.

Design:

The design of the vivo Y17s is aesthetically pleasing. The device is sleek and the two-toned back side gives it a stylish look. Moreover, due to the sleek edges, it gives a premium experience when you hold it in your hand. However, the bezels are slightly bigger which is a bit of a downside, as slim bezels have become the norm of the day.

Camera:

Rear:

The main highlight of the smartphone is its dual 50 MP camera. The main camera is equipped with a 50 MP sensor while the second camera comes with a 2 MP Bokeh sensor. It’s a fine camera if we compare it with the price range. Let’s take a look at some of the camera samples to give you a more clear picture.

The photos taken in daylight look more clear and crispier in contrast to the nighttime photos. As clearly evident, the color accuracy and sharpness aren’t up to the mark, but that’s certainly what we expect from a smartphone of this price range.

Features:

There are a number of different features in the rear camera including LED flash, panorama, bokeh, and portrait modes.

Video Resolution:

The main camera allows you to record videos at 1080p@30fps, which we usually see in most of the modern smartphones of this price range.

Selfie Camera:

The vivo Y17s comes with an 8 MP selfie portrait camera. The results we got from the selfie camera are fine in contrast to the price range. The selfies have a clear and bright result as you can see in the given image, however, the photo lacks in sharpness. However, overall the selfie camera can provide you with a sound experience.

Memory:

Another main highlight of the vivo Y17s is its extended memory space. The smartphone is equipped with 6GB of inbuilt RAM along with 6GB of extended RAM. Certainly, it’s more than enough to carry out any memory-related tasks and allows the smartphone to operate smoothly. Moreover, there is 128 GB of internal storage which allows you to store loads of data.

Display:

vivo Y17s is equipped with a dew drop IPS LCD with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels. The maximum brightness that the phone offers is 700 nits, which is quite impressive. However, some smartphones in this price range are also offering AMOLED displays, so vivo should have also opted for an AMOLED screen.

Performance:

The smartphone offers good performance if we compare it with the other devices of the budget segment. The Y17s is equipped with MediaTek G85 chipset which we usually see in the budget segment devices. Besides, the smartphone comes with a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU that offers adequate graphics power.

We have also calculated benchmark scores which you can see in the below-mentioned image.

The Geekbench 6 CPU benchmark result shows that in single-core testing, the Y17s was able to achieve a score of 437 while in multi-bench testing, it managed to achieve a score of 1404.

Battery:

The best thing about this phone is its humungous 5000 mAh battery that would allow you to use your phone all day without any hassle. Furthermore, it comes with 15W charging which can be considered quick, however, some other budget phones nowadays come with an 18W + charging configuration. Therefore, vivo should have offered a bit more powerful charger. However, one thing that we like is the availability of reverse charging.

Color:

The vivo y17s is available in Glitter Purple and Forest Green colors.

Price:

The vivo Y17s is available for PKR 44,999/-.

Final Verdict:

The vivo Y17s is an attractive budget smartphone with a solid camera, ample memory, and all-day battery life, making it a compelling choice for users looking for value in the budget segment, albeit with some minor compromises in display and charging speed.

