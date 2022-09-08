Twitch is removing host mode and Streamers are not Happy

Twitch to wave goodbye to host mode on October 3rd. Yes, you have read it right, the feature that was launched in an effort to make communication more interactable is going away. This move is quite confusing for streamers and viewers.

This feature was launched in 2014 and it allowed streamers to direct viewers to any other twitch personality’s live stream even if he/she is not online. It was one of the best ways to make your friend famous when they are offline. However, Twitch is now removing it and claiming that the host mode blocks viewers from interacting with streamers in posts.

While breaking this news, Twitch said:

“We made the decision to deprecate this feature because the experience it delivers to viewers doesn’t match their expectations when they come to Twitch. “Viewers want to interact with a streamer when they’re life and host mode blocks this from happening. Preventing viewers from interacting with the streamer they’re watching also limits a streamer’s growth potential because they’re not able to build meaningful connections with those new viewers.”

While twitch has different plans streamers are not very happy about this decision and are taking to the internet to show their displeasure. Let’s see whether the company will change its plans or we will have to wave goodbye to this feature on October 3rd. Also Read: Twitch Is Testing New Safety Tools To Share Banlists