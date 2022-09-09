Twitter Launches direct Insta and Snap sharing to its Android app

All social media apps are somehow connected to each other. While all apps give the facility of sharing, resharing, and giving status updates, it gets quite tiresome when you have to share the same content on different platforms individually. Keeping in view, many apps gave the leverage of intra-sharing on other apps as well. While Twitter was late to come up with this feature, it launched the ability to share tweets directly to Instagram and Snapchat for iOS users. while iOS users were quite happy about it, Android ones still had to share the content individually on these platforms. Yesterday, Twitter support announced that from now on Android users can also share tweets on Instagram and Snapchat directly with the same functionality. Insta and Snap sharing was the most longed feature and people were anxiously waiting to get it.

So from now, users will not have to use screencap. Twitter support announced this on Twitter:

We enjoyed the Tweet. Now everyone should enjoy it too. Sharing a Tweet directly to Snapchat and Instagram Stories is now available on Android (already on iOS!) And we added LinkedIn sharing on Android and iOS. Tap the share icon on a Tweet to try it out.

Direct Insta and Snap sharing Helps Businesses Grow

This Tweet gives us another marvelous news that is that LinkedIn direct sharing is also added to both Android and iOS. With this, you will be heard better and simultaneously on all four platforms. The businesses who opt for this sharing will definitely get a better and unified response from all these platforms.

While this is one of the best features, Twitter is also working on increasing cross-platform sharing globally. It is revealed that the social media giant is also testing the “Share to Whatsapp” button and will launch it in segments when ready.

