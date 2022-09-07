Twitter will let you edit your tweet for five times

For the last some years, Twitter did not allow users to edit tweets. After a long wait, Twitter announced the much-awaited feature ie; the ability to edit tweets is on its way. With this announcement, Twitter revealed that when this feature will go live, users will be able to edit tweets till 30 minutes after publishing. While this information looked sufficient, today the company has told that users will be allowed to edit tweets for just five times during the span of 30 minutes.

To me, this number is quite sufficient for correcting typing mistakes or adding some tags. It seems the company has taken this step in order to stop people from abusing each other by changing the content of the tweet on the go. When asked about this, the company told that it is incorporating the number of time tweet are edited in order to observe users’ behavior and how many times users can change the tweet in the permitted time span.

Initially, the Edit Tweet feature will be made available for users who opt for a paid subscription but this feature won’t be rolling out to all the paid users right now. The company revealed that New Zealand-based subscribers will be the first ones to get the feature and Twitter Blue users in Australia, Canada, and the U.S will receive it later on.

When the company disclosed its plans of launching the edit feature on its platforms, many experts were of the opinion that this feature can be used to spread misinformation and political scams. However, this can be analyzed when the feature will be made available to everyone. Though it’s too early to decide how users are going to use this feature in their daily lives, by adding the number of times tweets can be edited, the company wants to play safe.

