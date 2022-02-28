Twitter new features & Updates Include the Text Warning in Tweets

Twitter is one of the famous social media apps. It is chosen by its users worldwide for the maturity and trust that it has built among itself and its users. For many years new competitors have arrived in the market and Twitter knows the fact very well that if it will not keep on changing the outlook and will not bring new features, the whole scenario will change and users will shift to the other apps. To keep them stick to the app, Twitter keeps on introducing new features and upgrades to keep the users on the platform. This time again it has introduced new features and upgrades. It has rolled over a few of them and others are under process on which the designers are still working, among which the most awaited one is Text Warning in tweets. Lets’ discuss new additions one by one.

A year back, Twitter had launched Twitter Blue account and had made it available for iOS users with a subscription. This new Twitter has brought in a new attractive feature to the Twitter blue account. The account can only pay a minimal subscription of $2.99 per month and can change the color blue to many others provided. The option to change color is not just available to iOS users but also to Android users. The huge range of colors include peach, purple, pink, green, orange, blue and a mix of purplish blue. The seasonal icons are also made available which have mixture of colors and they are available for a limited time and users have to subscribe for them a little quick.

The other tool that has been introduced by Twitter is that it allows users to permit content warnings in individual tweets. The users will be able to add a red flag to the individual posts that are sensitive and this will allow those private posts and photographs to get hidden behind a sensitive content notice. Rather that issuing a blanket warning for all the posts, this would be the better option and easy way to hide the private posts from public. This tool is available for Android, iOS and web users.

Text Warning in Tweets will save Content Mistakes

Apart from these two new features, Twitter has been working on many others which are still under progress. The designers are working day and night to complete these projects and roll over the new additions to the users.

One feature is the up gradation of the old feature. On users’ demand, Twitter has been working on the micro-blogging service. Users need to say more words about a Tweet but a single tweet couldn’t accommodate them. So now Twitter is working on a collection of linked tweets from a single person. This is still under progress and the add-on in the feature will soon be introduced to the awaited eyes.

The other feature is completely a new one. It is an amazing feature named Report Center. It is a dubbed report center feature. In a flow and streams of posts, many of the posts get lost somewhere. Many go to the notice boxes and many in the email boxes that one sometimes couldn’t trace. Now Twitter is going to introduce a completely separate section that will include DMS, tweets and many more. The user just has to report and that report will be filed in the report corner.

Twitter users are listening to the rumors of new features and tools coming up soon and are eagerly waiting for the upcoming features.

Also Read: Twitter Blocks Accounts for posting videos of Russian Attack on Ukraine