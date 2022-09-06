Twitter Circle is Now Available for Everyone, Here’s How To Use it

A few months back, Twitter started testing its new Circle feature. At that time, the feature was available to a limited number of users. However now, Twitter Circle is available for everyone. The company has announced it’s rolling out globally to all users on iOS, Android, and desktop versions of the social media platform.

The new feature gives people more choice and control over how they use Twitter. This feature lets you tweet to a smaller group and choose who can see your tweets on a tweet-by-tweet basis.

Although the feature is not new, You May have checked this feature on other platforms as well. For instance, Snapchat and Instagram are already providing this feature to their users.

According to Twitter, during the test phase of Twitter Circle, “We found it helped some people feel more comfortable tweeting. by being able to choose how they show up on the timeline and having more control over how they express themselves, we saw people tweet more – and even increase their tweet engagements.”

How to use Twitter Circle

The feature is so simple to use. When you are about to post on Twitter, you’ll now see an option to share your posts with either your circle or your full follower list. Twitter Circles can contain up to 150 people, and you can adjust who’s in and who’s out at any time. Tweets sent to your circle will appear with a green badge underneath them.

Overall, this is a good feature as it gives you more privacy. However, it only privatizes certain tweets instead of limiting access to your entire profile.

It is worth mentioning here that the people in your circle won’t be able to retweet anything you post to it. However, they can take screenshots and download your tweets.

