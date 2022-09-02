If new accusations made by the company’s former security head Peiter Zatko are to be trusted, journalists, dissidents, and activists may be in grave danger when using the popular social networking site Twitter. The Indian government allegedly entered Twitter’s security system through an operator, a claim that has spurred concerns in Pakistan’s security establishment, in particular.

Mr. Zatko believes this agent acquired sensitive user data since Twitter’s security architecture is notoriously plagued by outdated servers and susceptible software. Mr. Zatko further said that Twitter’s management staff was aware “that the Indian government had placed agents on the business payroll” but never told users. According to a second business insider, it is observed that the Indian government previously interfered with or attempted to interfere with Twitter’s operations.

Twitter’s Former Security Chief Accuses India of Infiltrating in Microblogging Site

When seen in conjunction with Mr. Zatko’s previous findings, the Indian attempts at espionage via Twitter’s technology have even more dire repercussions. According to the former hacker, Twitter’s internal security systems are so weak that rogue elements working for other nations may readily access important information.

Earlier this month, a US court convicted a former Twitter manager, Ahmad Abuammo, on six charges of espionage for Saudi Arabia. For individuals who use the site often for communication and information, these accusations portray a disturbing picture. Those who can be attacked for voicing opinions that contradict strong interests should be cautious.

The recent blocking of Twitter handles operated by Pakistani diplomatic missions, the systematic erasure from social media of critical voices from occupied Kashmir, and an ongoing disinformation campaign operating on the back of social media and aimed at discrediting Pakistan paints an ominous picture of how Indian authorities intend to exploit social media for their own purposes.

