Twitter is incorporating podcasts into the new Spaces Tab

Twitter is bringing change in the market and adding value for users. It is now incorporating podcasts into the new Spaces tab. The adjustment is for Android and iOS users. The company will choose a few lucky users all across the world and test the new redesign with those and after their recommendations and suggestions will make it public. The service will be just in the English language first.

The tweet came from Spaces saying:

“Good news, today we’re starting to test a new Spaces Tab even better news, it includes podcasts, themed audio stations, and (of course) recorded + live Spaces”

At present, the podcasts and audios are scattered in different tabs. After the revamped Spaces Tab, the podcasts and the other audio content will be brought together into the hub which is based on categories. So all the audio content and the series of episodes uploaded to the interest in form of audios and meant to be downloaded on devices will now be saved in an organized way categorically. Spaces tweets and tells the users about the new experiment and how this will help the users. It says:

“We hope the new design makes it easier to find something to listen to—whenever, wherever”

The audio stations on Twitter are organized and personalized by an algorithm that serves different for different users. The platforms set these preferences based on the people they follow on Twitter and topics which interest them. Based on this information, a personalized package of audio and podcasts on different topics including music, sports, entertainment, and travel is offered to the users.

Twitter made the decision to redesign the Spaces Tab based on an internal study in which 45% of Twitter users in the U.S. listen to podcasts on daily basis and making the search easy and organized for them is the platform’s current task. The managers of audio podcast companies are really excited and happy that Twitter is its users the extended ability to listen to the podcasts in an easier way which is outside of the audio streaming services. The podcast liking will surely increase after the new test and revamping of the Spaces tab.

