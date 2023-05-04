UAE tops Arab UN Frontier Technology Readiness ranking

UAE has moved up five spots in the yearly index of the UN Frontier Technology Readiness ranking, moving them to the 37th position worldwide.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has shown tremendous improvement by moving up five spots to be placed as the top Arab country and the 37th out of 166 countries in the most recent United Nations (UN) technology index. This index evaluates countries based on their readiness to embrace modern technologies with a distinct emphasis on green innovation.
The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology made the announcement on Tuesday stating that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was placed in the “high” scoring category after having previously been placed in the “upper middle” group in 2021. UAE has the second-largest economy in the Arab world and is one of the hot favorite spots for traveling and work in the world.
The Frontier Technologies Readiness Index 2023 is published by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. According to the index, nations are ranked according to the amount of information and communications technology they have deployed, their level of expertise, the amount of research and development activity they have, the amount of industrial activity they have, and their access to financial resources.
While showing her delight in the UAE technology Readiness ranking, Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology said, “This report reflects the UAE’s position as a leader in developing and deploying new transformative technologies to boost efficiency, reduce emissions, and accelerate the energy transition. It reflects the UAE’s position as a leader in developing and deploying new transformative technologies to boost efficiency, reduce emissions, and accelerate the energy transition.”
“As a global hub for innovation and talent, UAE is pioneering cutting-edge technologies that not only support sustainable industrial development but also contribute to decarbonizing other economic sectors.”
According to research conducted by the Boston Consulting Group, total spending on digital technology in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is expected to reach $20 billion over the course of the next three years. This figure accounts for spending on IT, telecoms, and new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, and robots.
According to the analysis, the United Arab Emirates is in an excellent position to more than double the contribution of its digital economy to its gross domestic product during the next ten years, from 9.7 percent to 19.4 percent.
According to research published by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, the value of the UAE’s digital economy is projected to increase to more than $140 billion in the year 2031, up from approximately $38 billion at the current time.
According to Ms. Al Amiri, “UAE Technology Readiness ranking is a testament not only to the ministry’s national industrial strategy but also to the country’s Net Zero strategic initiative and role as a hub for fostering climate technologies,” the UN report is a “testament not only to the country’s Net Zero strategic initiative and role as a hub for fostering climate technologies.”
According to Unctad, the market for the 17 emerging technologies that were discussed in the research (such as artificial intelligence, the internet of things, and green hydrogen), which is presently worth $1.5 trillion, has the potential to rise to over $9.5 trillion by the year 2030, which is over three times the size of the Indian economy.
It was stated that “so far, developed economies are seizing the majority of the opportunities, leaving developing economies further behind.”
The economies of the United States, Sweden, Singapore, Switzerland, and the Netherlands are among those with high incomes that are the most prepared.
The emerging nation with the best readiness is China, which comes in at number 35 on the list, followed by Brazil at number 40, India at number 46, and South Africa at number 56.
According to the research, the key reason China’s position is lower than was anticipated is the disparity in internet access and broadband speed between urban and rural areas.
The Philippines and Vietnam were also among the countries that made the most progress, but the “greatest” over-performer was India, which has the fifth-biggest economy in the world. According to Unctad, India’s strong performance in research and development (R&D) , as well as information and communication technology (ICT), may be attributed to the country’s abundance of affordable human resources that are highly competent and qualified.
According to the findings of the analysis, nations in Latin America, the Caribbean, and sub-Saharan Africa have a poor preparedness level when it comes to adopting and adapting cutting-edge technology, which puts them in danger of missing out on current technological prospects.
Green innovation refers to the development and implementation of technologies, practices, and policies that support sustainable and environmentally friendly economic growth. This includes the adoption of renewable energy sources, the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and waste, and the conservation of natural resources. Green innovation is important for addressing climate change and achieving sustainable development, and it is becoming an increasingly important area of focus for governments, businesses, and individuals around the world. Examples of green innovation include the development of electric vehicles, the implementation of smart grids for energy management, the use of sustainable building materials, and the adoption of circular economy principles to reduce waste and promote resource efficiency.
