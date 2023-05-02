UAE Launches Guide for AI Adoption in Key Sectors

The UAE is keeping pace with the latest digital advancements and has launched a guide for government entities to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) technology in vital sectors, such as education and transportation. The guide was introduced by the UAE’s Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office, aiming to enhance government work models, improve public services, and automate customer service inquiries. The use of generative AI applications, such as ChatGPT, is a significant step towards seizing significant futuristic opportunities, said Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Digital Economy, AI and Remote Working System.
“The adoption of ChatGPT can be readily integrated, exemplifying the UAE’s efforts to design and establish policies and regulations that align with future approaches.”
The new guide provides a comprehensive description of generative AI, explores various digital technologies’ challenges and opportunities, recommends best approaches to manage them, emphasizes data privacy, and showcases 100 use-cases and applications of generative AI, including image and video synthesis, language translation, music composition, and text creation.
The UAE is well positioned to double the contribution of its digital economy to gross domestic product to 19.4 per cent from 9.7 per cent within the next 10 years. The UAE’s digital economy is expected to grow to more than $140 billion in 2031, up from nearly $38 billion at present, according to a recent report by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.
This means numerous benefits for UAE digitization in the future. The increased contribution of the digital economy to the GDP will boost the country’s overall economic growth and diversify its revenue streams, reducing its dependence on traditional industries such as oil and gas. Secondly, the growth of the digital economy will create new jobs and opportunities for skilled workers, particularly in the fields of technology and innovation. This will help to attract and retain talent within the country, further fueling its economic growth. Thirdly, the adoption of digital technologies and the growth of the digital economy will lead to more efficient and effective delivery of public services, improving the lives of citizens and residents. Finally, the UAE’s focus on digital technologies and innovation will enhance its reputation as a global hub for technology and business, attracting foreign investment and partnerships with leading companies in the industry. Overall, the benefits of the UAE’s digital economy plans are wide-ranging and are set to contribute significantly to the country’s continued economic growth and development.
According to a report by the Boston Consulting Group, the UAE’s spending on digital technology is projected to reach $20 billion over the next three years, and the country’s digital economy is expected to grow to more than $140 billion by 2031.
It is a significant step towards the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in key sectors by launching a comprehensive guide for the adoption of AI technology. The guide is intended to assist government entities and private sector organizations in the UAE in their efforts to implement AI technology across various sectors.
The framework is expected to help promote the safe, ethical, and effective use of AI, while also enhancing the competitiveness of the UAE’s economy. It includes a set of principles, policies, and practices for AI governance that are in line with international best practices and standards.
