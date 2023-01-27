Advertisement

Today, I have a piece of good information for all gaming fans, Ubisoft is working on two new Far Cry Video games. The games are said to be reportedly in development, including a new standalone multiplayer title. Are you excited???

Advertisement

Two New Far Cry Games Are In Development

According to some latest reports, two new Far Cry games are in development at Ubisoft. Let me tell you that one of the titles is likely a traditional single-player game just the same as its previous entries in the series. On the other hand, the other is a multiplayer experience. The point worth mentioning here is that two video games were originally one title however, they got split early in development. According to the reports, Far Cry 7 is referred to as ‘Project Blackbird’ internally while the other multiplayer game is said to be ‘Project Maverick.’

The point notable here is that Project Maverick is an extraction-based shooter set in the Alaskan wilderness. All the game Players will need to cater to other players. They will have to survive extreme weather conditions and wildlife. There will be lootable chests and extraction zones. The multiplayer game will reportedly include a backpack system and permadeath which clearly means that all items will be lost when players die in a game.

Advertisement

We all know that Extraction-based shooters are nowadays popular, with several iterations usually appearing in triple AAA games. Call of Duty also entered the extraction-based shooter market with DMZ and Battlefield 2049 which also includes Hazard Zone. Hardcore players also enjoy Escape from Tarkov, which is tipped to be the most unforgiving in the genre. Let’s see what the upcoming titles offer in the future. However, they are still far off, with expected release dates of fall 2025.

Also Read: CPNE issues ‘Pakistan Press Freedom Report 2022’ – PhoneWorld