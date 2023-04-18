Unbroken Studios Announces A New Multiplayer Harry Potter Game

If you are a die-hard Harry Potter fan you would have always dreamt of being a part of the magical world of Quidditch. The good piece of information is that your wish is about to come true as Unbroken Studios has recently announced a new multiplayer Harry Potter game. Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is a fast-paced, competitive multiplayer game all set to carry the thrilling sport of Quidditch to life. The interesting part is that you can be one of the lucky ones who can playtest and experience the magic firsthand! So are you guys excited?
Here’s How to Get a Chance to Play Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions in Limited Playtests
The upcoming game is a fast-paced, competitive multiplayer game developed by Unbroken Studios. It promises an immersive and action-packed adventure that will fascinate you with the magical world of Harry Potter like never before. The developers are ripped to release the game for PC and other console platforms.
In order to get a chance to be part of the playtests, all you need to do is sign up on the official website of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. Let me tell you that registration only does not guarantee entry, as playtests are currently limited. However, if you’re lucky one to join, you’ll be among the first to participate in the magic of Quidditch.
All Harry Potter Game players will be able to team up with friends or other players online for a multiplayer experience. In addition to that, they will be able to make and customize their own Quidditch Champion. It will be giving them the opportunity to put their own spin on this iconic character.
The point worth mentioning here is that Quidditch Champions is not a straight adaptation of the books or movies. However, the game developers have drafted a fresh and unique way for fans to engage themselves in the world of Harry Potter through the thrilling sport of Quidditch.
Nowadays, the game is undergoing playtests, and the development team has not yet disclosed full details about the gameplay, features, and platforms. However, soon we will be able to experience the exciting and competitive thrilling world of Quidditch.
