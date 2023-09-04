If you have downloaded either of these apps, you should delete them right now. Both of the fraudulent messaging apps have been developed to provide a user experience that is identical to that of Telegram and Signal. However, due to the fact that they are dangerous apps that are capable of stealing your data, Google has deleted them from the Android Play Store.

Signal Plus Messenger and FlyGram are the names of the two mobile applications in dispute. Before Google removed it, the former had been available on the Play Store for more than nine months and had approximately one hundred users download it. The same group was responsible for the creation of FlyGram, which was discontinued in the year 2021. Despite this, both applications may still be downloaded from third-party websites as well as the Samsung app store.

If one of these messaging apps has been installed on your device, Signal recommends removing them both immediately and ensuring that your account has been disconnected from the false apps before doing so. People who have connected an infected device to their genuine Signal or Telegram account are vulnerable to having their sent and received messages, as well as their contact list, snooped on by malicious actors using a tool called Signal Plus.

Because of this, you ought only to depend on official apps for these applications. Additionally, it is advised that you continue to check the list of your Connected Devices every few months to verify that no additional devices that you are unfamiliar with have obtained access to your account. Because Telegram and Signal are marketed as messaging applications that prioritize users’ privacy, it’s possible that users may become frustrated if they discover that their privacy has been violated in some way.

