United States Condemns Social Media Disruption in Pakistan

The United States has strongly condemned the recent social media disruption in Pakistan, emphasizing its support for freedom of expression both in Pakistan and around the world. Matthew Miller, a US State Department official, expressed these sentiments, stating, “We support the freedom of expression in Pakistan and across the globe,” and reaffirming the importance of upholding basic rights in the realm of social media.

In addition to condemning the outage, the United States has expressed its willingness to collaborate with the newly formed Pakistani government, regardless of its composition. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller highlighted the longstanding relationship between the two nations. He stated, “America has a long-term relationship with Pakistan, and we’re committed to continuing to work together to advance our shared interests.”

Miller emphasized Washington’s commitment to supporting a prosperous and democratic Pakistan, building upon the foundation of trust established over the years. He reiterated the US government’s dedication to enhancing cooperation with Pakistan. It also underscores the significance of maintaining robust diplomatic relations and collaborating to tackle common challenges and opportunities.

The outage, which disrupted access to major social media platforms in Pakistan, sparked concerns about freedom of expression and access to information. The US State Department’s statement reflects its stance on these fundamental rights. It also emphasises the importance of ensuring that individuals have the ability to express themselves freely and access information through social media platforms.

As the situation unfolds, the United States stands ready to work with the Pakistani government to address any concerns and promote a free and open digital environment. The US government’s commitment to advancing shared interests and supporting democratic principles in Pakistan remains unwavering, underscoring the importance of collaboration and dialogue between the two nations.

