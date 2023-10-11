Unity CEO Resigns Immediately After Intense Pricing Backlash

The game development tool Unity followed a controversial pricing change that outraged gamers and developers. Following the intense pricing backlash, Unity CEO John Riccitiello resigned as the gaming boss. It is pertinent to mention here that no reason was given for Mr. Riccitiello’s abrupt departure.

The company actually wanted to charge studios every time a user installed a game using Unity’s code which powers thousands of modern video games. However, the fact is that Big developers already pay a licensing fee to use Unity in their games. Unity’s game engine is the code behind many famous video games – including Pokemon Go, Genshin Impact, and Beat Saber. It is typically used by small studios especially developers to make a video game and combines tools that handle things like animation and audio. The fact is that it is possible to create such an engine from scratch but it is complicated. That’s why many companies use ready-made versions to save time. Developers like Unity use it because of its wide service and ease of access for beginners.