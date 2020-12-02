You always need a pair of good headphone with a sound mic while talking to somebody or attending a conference call via PC. The computers or laptops of daily use don’t come with a built-in microphone as its not a phone. So, it doesn’t matter whether you purchase any laptop or PC, it won’t have a microphone. Modern expensive laptops do possess a microphone, but still, people choose to use an external one because the built-in ones are not very much effective. However, a microphone is a very important tool in the age of pandemic. People study and work from home and they desperately require microphones interact with others. There are a number of portable mics available in the market but why waste money when you can use your android smartphone as a mic. So for those who do not have a built-in microphone on their PC, I am going to tell you how to use your android phone as Computer microphone?

How to use your android phone as a Computer microphone?

We will use Wo Mic to carry out this task. WO Mic is primarily a desktop client that converts any Android into a microphone for the PC. So, let’s start.

First of all, you need to download and install wo mic tool along with its drivers on your Windows PC by clicking on this link.

Now download the latest version of Wo mic app on your Android phone.

After downloading, now launch the app and visit its settings menu.

Now from the settings menu, click on the transport and select Bluetooth in order to connect it with the PC.

From the same settings menu, go to the audio source and choose any mic.

Now go to the home page and tap on the play icon as illustrated in the image.

Afterwards, launch the software on your PC and in connectivity select Bluetooth and pair it with your phone as shown in the image.

After pairing, click on connect and you will be able to use your android as a microphone for your PC.

