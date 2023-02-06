Advertisement

Some iCloud users are facing issues while syncing with iCloud Drive, Photos, and backup upload after updating to iOS 16.3. It seems like the issues are related to a lack of two-factor authentication. Many iCloud users are reporting the issues. The issues come when they update to iOS 16.3 which made security changes to enable physical security keys to be used to secure accounts, as well as expanding Advanced Data Protection outside of the U.S.

Users Find iCloud Backup Issues Following iOS 16.3 Update

After updating to iOS 16.3, some of the function features automatically got disabled. When users try to enable these features, they see a message reading “An Unexpected Error Occurred. Please try again later”. These features include iCloud Drive and iCloud Backup, among others.

Most of the users report that two-factor authentication isn’t enabled in most cases. In some instances, users indicate that enabling two-factor authentication to the Apple ID can be a workaround. Also, not everyone wishes to enable that security feature on their account.

There are also a few reports where users are having the same issue but already have two-factor authentication enabled. So there is a possibility that it may be due to something else.

Some users have attempted to get help from Apple’s support as well. It seems Apple is aware that there is something happening with the system. We may soon get the fix from the company.

According to Apple’s iCloud data security overview, “All new Apple IDs require two-factor authentication” to be enabled on an account. It is also required for various other ecosystem features, such as end-to-end encryption.

Apple rolled out Advanced Data Protection in the U.S. in December 2022. It adds end-to-end encryption to iCloud Drive, device and Messages backups, Photos, and other elements. The company then rolled out this feature to other countries on January 23.

