vivo Introduces V23 5G with 50MP AF Portrait Selfie Camera and Elegant Color-Changing Exterior

vivo today has launched its V23 5G in Pakistan, a smartphone with exceptional photography features – special high-definition selfie camera, high quality triple rear camera, high-performance 5G experience, all packaged into a trend-setting slim device offering one of the best experiences to its users.

The newly launched V23 5G encases an advanced 50MP AF Portrait Selfie and 8MP Super Wide-Angle Camera that really leads the way into front camera photography. The other features that makes the V23 5G stand out are the 64MP GW1 Super-Sensing Camera at the rear, and the unique Color Changing Fluorite AG Design. Let’s dive into each facet a little deeper.

Front Camera: Integrated Solution for High Clarity Natural Portrait

The V23 5G features a high-resolution 50MP AF Portrait Selfie camera on the front, achieving significantly higher sharpness in good lighting conditions. The 50MP HD Customized Sensor (50MP JNV) of the main selfie camera comes with the latest ISOCELL 3.0 technology to further increase light sensitivity and is able to capture light from more angles. The vivo V23 5G comes with Eye Autofocus feature for the front camera, so users can always be the center of attention. The phone can automatically lock and maintain focus on the human eyes, even if they are moving.

The dual front camera system of the V23 5G achieves a 105° wide-angle field of view with 8MP Super Wide-Angle Camera, offering a much larger field-of-view, making it much easier to capture family portraits. The enhanced capabilities of AI Extreme Night Portrait mode are also available on the Super Wide-Angle Camera and Super Wide-Angle Night Selfie, allowing users to take better super wide-angle portraits even in the dark, further supported by the Dual-Tone Spotlight. The smartphone also comes with three Portraits – Party Portrait, Flash Portrait, Multi-Style Portrait to elevate and take your creative selfies to the next level!

vivo Introduces V23 5G with 50MP AF Portrait Selfie Camera and Elegant Color-Changing Exterior

All-Round Mobile Photography Experience with Ultra-Clear Rear Camera

The 64MP main rear camera uses the large GW1 image sensor with 0.8μm large pixels, enabling it to have good light sensitivity. The main camera is flanked by two secondary cameras: an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro camera. This complete set can handle shots ranging from expansive natural landscapes to tiny worlds that aren’t always visible.

The rear cameras are supported by some features like Super Night Mode, Bokeh Flare Portrait and Ultra Stabilization for the perfect photography experience.

Color-Shifting Genius Blended with an Ultra Slim Design

The exterior of V23 5G features a natural yet standout look and feel. vivo truly understands that today’s youth wants devices that are an extension of their styles and yet be customized to their tastes. They did a two-year cross-industry and cross-discipline research, and developed the color-changing surface material for the V23 5G. With their Color Changing Fluorite AG Design, the material gradually changes its color upon exposure to ultraviolet light and after about 30 seconds under the sun, the Sunshine Gold variant goes from a light ice blue and pink orange finish to a blue-green gradient look.

The innovative exterior combines vivo’s Metal Flat Frame design with a unique body surface using Color Changing Fluorite AG Design technology for an exceptional soft.

Smooth Performance Powered by Robust Hardware & OS

V23 5G brings powerful performance which will bring you an extremely fast using experience. The device features new hardware upgrades to deliver industry-leading performance across all usage scenarios.

The smartphone delivers flagship level performance via the MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, allowing vivo to continue its track record of delivering a premium experience, fast app startup and installation speeds, plus dual-mode 5G standby.

Gamers can enjoy super smooth performance with a 90Hz refresh rate display, Extended RAM 2.0, a Liquid Cooling System and Ultra Game Mode for optimal gameplay. It also features a 44W FlashCharge capability that can power up the super-slim 4200mAh battery quickly and efficiently.

The V23 5G is available for pre-booking starting today, February 15, 2022. The device comes in 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM variant and is priced at 89,999 only and will be available for sale starting February 22, 2022.

