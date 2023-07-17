vivo Launches Latest Y02t Smartphone in Pakistan

vivo, a leading global smartphone brand, today launched the latest vivo Y02t smartphone in Pakistan. The launch of Y02t enables vivo to progress towards its goal of offering innovative, feature-packed smartphones in various price ranges to cater to its younger user base.

vivo Y02t comes with a beautiful Full Moon Camera Design and is equipped with a powerful 5000mAh Large Battery that ensures seamless completion of daily tasks. It also comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM for large storage and a smooth user experience.

The vivo Y02t features a 6.51-inch Halo FullView™ Display, incorporating an Eye Protection Screen — providing an immersive and enjoyable viewing experience. Its 2.5D Unibody with a Flat Frame combines beauty with comfort when held. The Y02t is designed to simplify the busy lives of young consumers.

Powerful Performance and Long-Lasting Battery

vivo Y02t comes with the MediaTek Helio P35 Processor, delivering dependable high performance. The smartphone presents a generous 64GB ROM, providing ample storage space for users to store their files, photos, and applications.

Moreover, the Y02t smartphone introduces an impressive 4GB + 4GB Extended RAM feature — enhancing its performance and multitasking capabilities. This innovative technology allows users to experience seamless operation and smooth transitions between applications.

The Y02t impresses with its 5000mAh large battery, alleviating battery concerns. A complete charge delivers up to 18 hours of HD video streaming online. Additionally, temperature protection safeguards the phone from overheating during charging, prolonging the battery’s life.

vivo Y02t Impressive Camera

The Y02t has an 8MP Rear Camera and a 5MP Front Camera. It incorporates Bokeh Mode, utilizing a built-in bokeh algorithm to produce stunning portraits with a vivid subject focus. The camera on the Y02t also offers features like Face Beauty and Time-Lapse, enhancing the daily shooting experience. Embracing these remarkable attributes, photography enthusiasts can now embark on a captivating visual odyssey, capturing stunning snapshots and elevating their overall photography experience.

vivo Y02t Immersive Display and Trendy Design

vivo Y02t showcases a 6.51-inch Halo FullView™ Display with HD+ (1600 × 720) resolution — delivering an expansive and immersive viewing experience for videos and games. Additionally, the Eye Protection Mode adjusts brightness levels based on ambient light conditions and filters out harmful blue light, ensuring eye comfort and preventing strain.

The device exhibits remarkable features, measuring a sleek 8.49mm in thickness. The Y02t’s 2.5D Unibody design seamlessly blends a Flat Frame with captivating back curvature, creating a visually stunning and fashionable device.

Seamless Experience

Renowned for innovation and quality, vivo has enriched the Y02t with numerous new features, enhancing the overall user experience.

Face Wake : vivo’s Face Wake feature swiftly unlocks the phone with a simple blink of an eye whenever necessary.

: vivo’s Face Wake feature swiftly unlocks the phone with a simple blink of an eye whenever necessary. Easy Share : This feature enables seamless switching between phones without needing mobile data.

: This feature enables seamless switching between phones without needing mobile data. iManager: With iManager, you are liberated from mundane daily tasks. It efficiently handles essential phone maintenance, including cleanup and issue scanning, ensuring your device remains in optimal condition.

Funtouch OS 13: The Y02t runs on Funtouch OS 13, which helps provide consumers with the best technological advancements and user-centric innovation.

Launch Details

The Y02t is available in two beautiful colors, Cosmic Grey and Orchid Blue, and is currently available for purchase across Pakistan at PKR 49,999 only.

See Also: All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impeccable Performance and Cool Design