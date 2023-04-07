Vivo T2 Surfaced On Geekbench With Snapdragon 695

It would not be wrong to say that Vivo T2 is back from the dead. Recently, a phone with model number V2240 surfaced on the Geekbench 5 database. Reports claim that this handset is Vivo T2 which is expected to launch in India on April 11. The point worth mentioning here is that this Vivo T2 is not the same one that was slated to launch in China before being hit with many delays. It is actually a lower-powered device using a chipset code named “Holi”. Qualcomm is tipped to be using this name for both the Snapdragon 695 and Snapdragon 480.
What We Know About Vivo T2 So Far
Let me tell you that among both aforementioned chips, neither is particularly powerful. However, the Snapdragon 695 uses newer A78 cores instead of A76. If we judge by the single-core score, it is expected to be the Snapdragon 695. All phones with 795 usually get 600-700 points on Geekbench 5, the older big CPU in the Snapdragon 480 lies in the 500-600 range. S, it is quite clear that neither chip is a speed master. Anyhow, this particular unit is equipped with 6GB of RAM, though it seems to have other configurations.
According to the latest reports, the upcoming handsets, Vivo T2 and the T2x will come with FHD+ AMOLED displays. Moreover, they will boast 1,300 nits peak brightness and 360Hz touch sampling rate together with a high refresh rate presumably 120Hz. However, there is no mention of an exact number yet. More details regarding the handset will be unveiled on April 7, 9, and 11 building up to the full reveal. So, stay tuned!
