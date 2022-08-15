vivo Topped China’s Smartphone Market in Q2 2022

According to Counterpoint Research’s Market Pulse Report released on 27th July, vivo ranked first with a market share* of 19.8% in Q2 2022, maintaining its position as a leading global smartphone brand.

vivo, following a more global and local approach, has developed an understanding of local culture and continues to expand across the globe. Presently, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 50 countries and regions and is catering to more than 400 million users worldwide across various price categories.

With belief in innovation and technology as its core, vivo has maintained a strong momentum and proved itself worthy of the love and support from its customers and fans across the regions.

The consumer-centric brand has marked this success due to its X, V and Y Series, which have gained much popularity in the regions lately. The X Series, with its camera-centric innovation and partnership with ZEISS, the V Series, with its balanced appeal and technology, and the Y Series with its budget flagship experience helped garner interest from the youth.

