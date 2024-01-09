Anticipation is mounting for Vivo’s grand unveiling in China during the first quarter of this year, promising a diverse range of products set to steal the spotlight. Among the much-anticipated lineup is the Vivo Pad 3 tablet, potentially equipped with a powerhouse Dimensity 9300 chip, alongside the eagerly awaited Vivo X100s and the foldable wonders of the Vivo X Fold 3 series. Digital Chat Station, a renowned leaker, spilled the beans about the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro on Weibo, sending enthusiasts into a frenzy of excitement.

Vivo X Fold 3 and X Fold 3 Pro Specifications Revealed Before Launch

Leaked details hint that the Vivo X Fold 3 might sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset, while its Pro counterpart will likely boast the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen3 chipset. Interestingly, the insider information suggests that the engineering blueprint for the X Fold 3 excludes a 64-megapixel OV64B periscope telephoto camera—a feature reserved exclusively for the Pro version.

Distinguishing itself from its Pro variant, the X Fold 3 falls short on certain functionalities like an in-display fingerprint scanner and 50W wireless charging, contributing to its lighter build compared to the Pro model. Conversely, the Pro edition is slated to integrate both an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor on its outer display and an inner foldable screen.

Moreover, the Pro version’s inner LTPO panel will deliver a crystal-clear 2K resolution coupled with a blazing 120Hz refresh rate. Specifics regarding the non-pro model’s displays remain elusive, leaving enthusiasts eager for further revelations.

As of now, details about the battery size of the Pro model are under wraps, but expectations point toward the inclusion of 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. These leaked insights offer a glimpse into the potential landscape of the Vivo X Fold 3 series, shedding light on how certain features will diverge between the standard and Pro models. With the promise of cutting-edge technology and innovative designs, Vivo’s upcoming launch event will captivate tech enthusiasts and consumers alike, setting the stage for an exciting new chapter in smartphone innovation.

See Also: vivo X100 Pro Plus May Arrive with a Revolutionary 200 MP Telephoto Sensor