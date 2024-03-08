The upcoming vivo X Fold3 and X Fold3 Pro have been the subject of several leaks and teasers, building anticipation for their expected launch later this month. A detailed specs sheet from an official-looking poster has now surfaced, shedding light on what vivo X Fold3 foldable devices have to offer.

One of the standout features of the X Fold3 series is its impressive thinness and lightness. The poster indicates that when unfolded, both the X Fold3 and X Fold3 Pro will be thinner than the 2015 vivo X5 Max, which held the title as the world’s thinnest phone at 5.1mm. Additionally, both devices will be lighter than a traditional bar phone. We unfortunately did not know the specific weight details of the phones. Both models will also boast an IPX8 rating for water and dust resistance.

vivo X Fold3 Leaked Poster Reveals Detailed Specs

The X Fold3 Pro will be the first foldable phone to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, while the X Fold3 will come equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

In terms of display, both the X Fold3 and X Fold3 Pro will feature an 8.03-inch Samsung E7 AMOLED main screen with 2K resolution, 3,000 nits peak brightness, and dual ultrasonic fingerprint scanners. The devices will also include a 6.53-inch cover screen.

The camera capabilities of the X Fold3 series are equally impressive, with a 50MP main shooter, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 64MP periscope module, all featuring optical image stabilization (OIS). These cameras will be powered by vivo’s in-house V3 imaging chip.

On the software side, the X Fold3 series will run on OriginOS 4 based on Android 14. The devices will have powerful 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Rumoured pricing for the X Fold3 starts at CNY 7,999 ($1,113), while the X Fold3 Pro may start at CNY 9,999 ($1,391).