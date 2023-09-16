Waqar Zaka, the prominent Pakistani TV host, social media influencer, and crypto enthusiast, has managed to climb to an impressive third place on the trading leaderboard despite the intensifying competition. Now Waqar Zaka emerged triumphant in the solo trader round of the Bitcoin World Cup organised by one of the world’s biggest crypto exchanges. He got the first position among a competitive field of 3,660 traders from around the world.

Following several days of intense trading, Waqar Zaka managed to generate an impressive profit of $3,012,742 from an initial $100,000 capital provided by Bitget.

Waqar Zaka Wins Solo Trader Round of Bitcoin World Cup

In recognition of his remarkable performance, he was awarded an $8,000 prize from the pool, marking a significant milestone in the Bitcoin World Cup.

In the Demo Trading Round, all participants received an allocation of $100,000 from Bitget to kickstart their trading endeavours. Additionally, the top five earners in this round were awarded a share of the $20,000 pool prize.

However, the competition does not end here. The next round will see participants collaborating as teams. The victorious team in this round will get a substantial $2.6 million prize. It will surely add more excitement and anticipation to the event.

The Bitcoin World Cup features a variety of categories. It includes Spot Trading, Demo Trading, Futures Copy Trading, and Futures Trading Contests.

Traders have the flexibility to compete either individually or as part of a team, increasing their chances of claiming a share of the remarkable $2.6 million prize pool.

The Bitget’s King’s Cup Global Invitational (KCGI) 2023 competition presents traders from all over the world with a challenge. Notably, KCGI 2023 has already attracted over 300 teams in the ongoing spot trading competition. It showcases the growing interest and participation in the cryptocurrency space.