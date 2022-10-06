Web3 Is All Set To Permeate Smartphone Industry

According to the latest news we have come to know that Web3 is all set to spread throughout the smartphone industry. However, the news has not been officially disclosed. It has been said to the Chinese media outlet Huxiu by an individual close to Huawei.

Web3 Is Expected To Pervade Smartphone Industry

According to reports, Huawei is said to have at least three departments studying and exploring Web3, and the HarmonyOS team is one of them. One of the biggest smartphone makers, Huawei is exploring Web3. Before Huawei, the tech giant Samsung and HTC also worked on it. They successfully combined Web3 with their own smartphone hardware. Moreover, a rising tech startup also followed a similar pace sometime back.

The point worth mentioning here is that not just well-known smartphone manufacturers want to explore the application of Web3 on smartphones. Solana and Polygon, two blockchain giants also started to explore Web3 smartphones in June this year. An industry insider stated that:

“At present, most Web3 products are displayed on computers’ web pages. If Web3 companies want to search for new growth points, smartphones have become an inevitable field for them.”

The fact is that Web3 companies are also internet companies. However, they have an obvious feature as compared to traditional internet companies. They have the ability to constantly try to be decentralized, and gradually regain control of data and finance from entities including the Federal Reserve, Apple, and Tencent and return them to the public.

Some excellent Web3 companies in fields including crypto, DeFi, NFT, and many others have millions of users. For instance, STEPN, Metamask, and Binance have 3 million, 30 million, and 120 million users respectively. Although there is still a huge gap between the user numbers of Web3 companies and traditional internet companies. Web3 products show the same growth speed as the other internet companies. Moreover, the number of users of a prevailing product can exceed millions in just a few months.

Smartphone maker, Apple, with a market value of $3 trillion, is a strong competitor in terms of hardware, operating system, and apps. So, it is definitely a better choice for them to explore the Web3 field with more than one million decentralized apps in advance. In addition to that, the ecosystem that Web3 builds is also a new opportunity for smartphone makers. The fact is that the gate of the Web3 smartphone field is now being slowly opened by people inside and outside the wall. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next.

Also Read: A Mysterious 150-Year Old Painting Hints At Woman Using iPhone – PhoneWorld