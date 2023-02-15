WhatsApp Head Attacks Telegram For Its Lack Of Encryption

Advertisement

There has been an ongoing battle between two of the most popular messaging apps, WhatsApp and Telegram for years. The fact is that it has been a topic of discussion for years. However, nowadays, the primary topic in the debate between the two messaging giants is the security and privacy features offered by each app.

WhatsApp vs Telegram

Reports claim that Will Cathcart took advantage of an article to launch an attack on Telegram. He pointed out that, unlike WhatsApp, Telegram does not offer an encryption feature for groups. We all know that Whatsapp offers end-to-end encryption (E2EE) by default. However, Telegram is capable of providing end-to-end encryption in secret chats only. Cathcart stated:

"Telegram is not end-to-end encrypted by default and offers no e2ee for groups. It has the capacity to share any confidential information a government requests".

The point notable here is that the messaging giant Telegram has been defending its lack of encryption for groups. The company states that the difficulty involved in backups is the real reason behind the feature. In addition to that, Telegram has also accused Whatsapp of making false allegations regarding its E2EE encryption.

According to Telegram:

"If your conversation on your Whatsapp partner is using Backup in Google Drive, Google has access to those messages. And therefore, any government that requests them from Google. So, E2E encryption is enabled in WhatsApp by default, but it's immediately disabled. And there's no way you can tell if your friends are using those backups or not".

Will Cathcart stated:

“Their e2ee protocols lack independent verification: “most disturbingly, some activists have found their “secret chats”—Telegram’s purportedly ironclad, end-to-end encrypted feature—behaving strangely, in ways that suggest an unwelcome third party might be eavesdropping.”

The point worth mentioning here is that the lack of encryption in Telegram has been a topic of criticism for several years. Cathcart highlights the dangers of the lack of encryption and argues that Telegram lacks transparency, which most technology companies have now embraced. It has the ability to share almost any confidential information on government requests, especially Russian or Kremlin informants. The WhatsApp Ceo further claims that Telegram is unsafe and is Russian Spyware.

