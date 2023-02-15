Advertisement

Google rolled out Privacy Sandbox beta with new settings to Android 13. Google first announced Privacy Sandbox on Android as a way to provide safer advertising techniques. The Privacy Sandbox Beta provides new APIs that are designed with privacy at the core, and don’t use identifiers that can track your activity across apps and websites. Apps that choose to participate in the Beta can use these APIs to show you relevant ads and measure their effectiveness.

Advertisement

Google Rolls Out Privacy Sandbox Beta with new Settings to Android 13

Check Also: Google launches Android 14 Developer Preview for Pixel Phones

Privacy Sandbox works without using cross-app, device identifiers which Google has been working to trim. This approach estimates the kinds of ads you might be interested in. To get this feature move to Settings > Privacy > Ads. Here you will see a new Privacy Sandbox menu with a high-level toggle to turn on/off the “ads privacy beta.”

Advertisement

Google is rolling out Privacy Sandbox “gradually” via Play services. If you enrol for beta, you will get it very soon. It is starting with a small percentage of Android 13 devices. You will get a system notification when the Privacy Sandbox Beta is live.

If you are an ad technology provider, the Privacy Sandbox is ready for testing. If you are an app developer who works with third parties for advertising-related services, ask your providers about their roadmap and how you can participate in testing the Privacy Sandbox.

See Also: Google Employees Aren’t Happy With ‘Botched’ Launch Of ChatGPT Rival Bard