WhatsApp Introduces New Feature To Search Old Messages

Most of the times, retrieving an important message sent weeks ago becomes a challenge for us. This is because scrolling through multiple messages is time-consuming. Isn’t it? WhatsApp has finally introduced a solution to your problem. The messaging giant is reportedly testing a feature that will allow users to search for messages by date. As per reports, WhatsApp latest update is rolling out to both Android and iPhone users currently. Moreover, the same feature is also accessible for WhatsApp web & Mac users. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, shared the news via his WhatsApp channel. So, are you all ready to enjoy a seamless experience with WhatsApp’s latest feature?

Discovering older messages on WhatsApp has become quite easy with the introduction of the latest update. It is pertinent to mention here that your WhatsApp app should be up to date on your smartphone if you want to make the most of this feature.

How To Search Old WhatsApp Messages On Android & iOS?

Follow these easy steps to search for messages by date on Android and iOS:

1. Head to WhatsApp App on your Android or iOS smartphone.

2. Open the chat or group where you want to find older messages.

3. tap on the name of the person or group.

4. Select the “Search” option.

5. Find and tap the calendar icon. It will be positioned in the upper right corner for Android and just above the keyboard for iOS.

6. Select the desired date/month/year & tap “Jump to Date” to view messages from that exact date.

How To Search Old Messages On WhatsApp Web?

For people using WhatsApp Web on their PC or desktop, the process remains explicit:

1. Head to WhatsApp on your preferred browser, such as Chrome.

2. Steer to the chat or group you want to search.

3. Tap on the search icon in the upper right corner, adjacent to the three vertical dots.

4. Choose the calendar icon situated on the upper right side.

5. Select the date/month/year, and you will be redirected to messages from that time.

No doubt, the new feature simplifies the process, allowing users to navigate to older messages based on specific dates easily. If you are looking for birthday wishes or instructions received on your joining date, this handy feature will prove helpful in different scenarios. So, what are you waiting for? Update your app now to enjoy this improved search capability across platforms.