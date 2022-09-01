WhatsApp New feature Will Soon Let You Text Yourself On Linked Devices

WhatsApp keeps on introducing new features for its users on a regular basis. Recently, we have come to know that WhatsApp is working on a new linked feature. This WhatsApp New feature will let the users text themselves on multi-devices without requiring any separate number.

Advertisement

WhatsApp New feature Will Soon Make Its Way To users

We all sometimes need to note down things to remember them. However, there are several Notes apps on your phone, but still, people find it convenient to write them down on WhatsApp because people usually access WhatsApp the entire day. So, it is easier for them to remember when they see a text.

According to the recent update spotted on Wabetainfo:

“One of the missing features of a multi-device is the ability to send messages to yourself from a linked device. WhatsApp is finally developing a solution to release in a future update of WhatsApp Desktop beta”

The report revealed that WhatsApp is currently testing the feature in beta before rolling it out to the general public. Now the question arises that how the feature will work. The report further unveiled that when you will be looking for contacts within the WhatsApp Desktop beta, you will be able to send texts to yourself by tapping your personal chat in the future.

According to the latest report, users will also be able to see their name at the top of the contact list when they will try to log into WhatsApp from a mobile device. However, the social messaging giant is yet to include support for another mobile in the multi-device setup. WhatsApp is currently testing this new feature on the desktop beta version. However, the report also mentioned that the feature will be rolled out to the Android and iOS beta versions as well. So if you are using WhatsApp from your laptop or computer, don’t worry at all. Soon you will be able to see your name in the chat list in an update.

Also Check: WhatsApp Call Support is Finally Coming to Wear OS 3 Smartwatches: Source (phoneworld.com.pk)