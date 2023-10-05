WhatsApp has just announced a new feature that will let users pin messages to the top of their conversations. It will make it easier for other people to access important or frequently referenced messages. WhatsApp has rolled out this feature to limited beta testers. The latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.21.4 update, which is available on the Google Play Store, has this feature.

WhatsApp will Soon Let Users Pin Messages to the Top of the Conversations

As you can see in this screenshot, a new pin action may be visible within the message options after installing the latest update of the app. This option allows users to pin a message to the top of the conversation. Additionally, some beta testers may experiment with a redesigned chat attachment menu that features a new modern style. It will take a while before they become available to a wider audience.

With the ability to pin a message, users gain precise control over how long a message remains prominently displayed in their chats. According to WABetaInfo, users can choose three different durations: 24 hours, 7 days, and 30 days. However, it’s also possible to dismiss the current pinned message at any time.

It is worth noting that pinned messages are also available in individual conversations, making it easier to highlight specific content even within private chats. WhatsApp further highlights its commitment to providing people with a modern and user-friendly interface thanks to the newly redesigned chat attachment menu. The updated menu still features the process of sharing various types of content.

The pinned messages feature and the redesigned chat share sheet are available to a limited group of beta testers. They are rolling out to more people over the coming weeks.