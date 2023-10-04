When was the most recent occasion you were contacted by an unfamiliar number through WhatsApp? These messages could involve selling items or inviting you to participate in a new WhatsApp group. Authorities in the UAE have been cautioning online users to be vigilant when interacting with unfamiliar numbers on social media platforms. Dubai Digital Authority recently issued a new advisory. But what do you do if your WhatsApp account gets hacked in UAE? The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) provided a set of guidelines that online users can adhere to.

What to do if Your WhatsApp Account Gets Hacked in UAE? Steps to Follow

According to the post by TDRA, these are the steps you should follow:

Send an email to WhatsApp’s technical support at [email protected] and mention the following text: “Lost/Stolen: Please deactivate my account”. Provide your phone number in the following format: +9715xxxxxxxx.

Try to remove and reinstall WhatsApp at different times of the day.

Retry reinstalling WhatsApp every day.

Inform relatives and friends about the hacking and urge them not to respond to any messages coming from your number on WhatsApp.

How to protect your WhatsApp account?

On its official online help centre – faq.whatsapp.com, WhatsApp has also shared simple steps that you can follow. These are: