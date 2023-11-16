Will there be Any Changes in Design of Upcoming Galaxy S24 Series? Find out!

New leaked photos of dummies from the Galaxy S24 series show a similar design as compared to its predecessor. The rumors leaked until now suggest significant under-the-hood updates for the upcoming flagship Galaxy S24 series. The images of dummy models of all the variants were shared by @SonnyDickson. The images showed that two smaller models include flat sides and rounded corners and are equipped with only three camera lenses protruding from the back. The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to be launched in January at an Unpacked event in the US.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a more rectangular look, along with a couple of additional camera lenses on the back. Before this, CAD-based renders leaked and showed the measurements of the smartphone (162.3 x 79.0 x 8.7mm), which is somewhat similar to the S23 Ultra. Unfortunately, the dummies were not snapped from the front side. The new Ultra variant is assumed to flatten out (though it won’t be completely flat). In addition, the weight of the two phones is also assumed to be similar.

Renders of the Galaxy S24+ indicated its dimensions would be 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.75mm, and another leak suggests S24 dimensions of 147.0 x 70.5 x 7.6mm. Again, these are similar to their predecessors. Furthermore, another rumor suggests that Samsung may be switching to a titanium frame for the S24 series.

Furthermore, the rumors suggest that all Galaxy S24 models will have LTPO displays. On the other hand, the rear cameras will arrive with a few upgrades, with most of the changes anticipated for ultra models.

