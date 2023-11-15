Google Pays Samsung for Default App Status on Galaxy Devices

A recent revelation has come to light that discloses Google’s involvement in a significant financial agreement with Samsung, totaling $8 billion distributed over a span of four years. The purpose of this sizeable payment was to guarantee that specific Google applications would come pre-installed on Samsung Galaxy smartphones and devices. This revelation reveals a deliberate tactic by Google aimed at preserving its supremacy in the Android ecosystem through the prevention of potential rivalry from competitors.

It was revealed that Google Pays Samsung to guarantee the default functionality of Google Assistant, Google Play Store, and Google Search as app stores and internet search engines, respectively, on Samsung Galaxy devices. Google has taken this action as a component of a broader plan to thwart the integration of competing services by Android original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) into their smartphones.

Google Pay Samsung to maintain the prominence of its applications on the home screen

This disclosure was made by Google Vice President for Partnerships, James Kolotouros during the company’s ongoing antitrust trial. He acknowledged that to maintain the prominence of its applications on the home screen, the company compensates Android device manufacturers. This strategic maneuver serves as a countermeasure against OEMs introducing rival services to the Android platform. Samsung, for example, has developed its own application store and voice assistant, Bixby, and is a significant actor in the industry. Furthermore, by means of collaborations with Meta (Facebook) and Microsoft, Samsung might have been able to select Bing as the pre-installed search engine on Galaxy devices. By securing default status for its applications, Google maintains control over the Android ecosystem by ensuring that these apps are prioritized over potential competitors using financial incentives. The primary objective is to restrict the expansion of rival services and third-party application marketplaces within the Android ecosystem, thus strengthening Google’s control over the platform. The codename for the internal initiative that enables revenue sharing for this objective is Project Banyan.

Additionally, Kolotouros revealed a significant statistic that underscores the importance of Samsung in generating revenue for Google. The testimony indicates that Samsung is responsible for over 50% of the revenue that is generated through the Google Play Store. This statement highlights the monetary impact of these agreements for Google and clarifies the rationale behind the company’s strategic initiatives to secure default app placements on Samsung devices.

This disclosure illuminates the complex relations and financial factors that form the foundation of the partnerships among technology giants, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and the struggle for supremacy in the Android ecosystem. The sizeable payment that Google made to Samsung serves as proof of the tactical measures taken to preserve its position in the fiercely competitive mobile device and service industry.