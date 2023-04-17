Xiaomi 13 Ultra Officially Unveiled With Some Unique Features

Xiaomi 13 Ultra has been the subject of past leaks for a long time. All Xiaomi lovers have been anxiously waiting for the handset as the smartphone is gearing up to launch with some of the most amazing features. Some reports claim that the device will last 60 minutes at one percent battery, which is no doubt just Amazing!!!! The point worth mentioning here is that we often hear the term ‘flagship-killer’ as it is hastily spread in the smartphone industry, however, Xiaomi seems on track to bring one of the killer phones. The good piece of information is that 13 Ultra has now been officially disclosed by the company. The handset highlights some remarkable features in all its glory. Let’s dig into it.
Xiaomi 13 Ultra Specs, Features & Launch Date
One of the most impressive features of the handset is its back design with the olive green and pigmented leather back cover combined with the camera design contributing to a stunning visual appeal. Moreover, the smartphone will also have a disc camera module wrapped in a circle of gold, which adds a touch of classiness to the overall design. What do you think??
Under the hood, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC having LPDDR5X memory, and UFS 4.0 flash memory. In addition to that, the gadget will come with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, which is enough for even the most demanding users. Isn’t it? The cherry on top is that the smartphone is IP68 dustproof and waterproof.
Now, let’s jump to the device’s imaging capabilities. The 13 Ultra camera setup is incredible. It features a new Leica Summicron lens, a new generation of cameras for Xiaomi, and a large aperture at all focal lengths. The smartphone will come with four Leica cameras, all of which are 50 million pixels and have large apertures. They are capable of snapshots, night scene shooting, and 8K video shooting, making it a photographer’s dream. So, it seems a very fine option for photographers. The smartphone uses 4 Sony sensors, one is the IMX989 while the other sensors are all IMX858. The main camera of the handset also boasts a “Leica One-inch Variable Aperture,” delivering two aperture sizes of f / 1.9 and f / 4.0. Isn’t it an amazing feature? It will undoubtedly enable the device to take stunning photographs in various lighting conditions, making it perfect for photography enthusiasts.
The flagship phone is also a powerhouse when it comes to battery life. It will come with a massive 5000mAh large-capacity battery supporting 90W charging power and wireless charging up to 50W. The handset is also furnished with self-developed annular cooling pump heat dissipation technology. It will enable it to achieve continuous shooting at 4K 60 frames without dropping frames throughout the procedure.
The company has furthermore released an optional camera handle set for the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. The point notable here is that the handle set looks quite similar to a professional camera and is a perfect accessory for those who want to get the most out of their device. A past report revealed that the handset will come in three configurations, including 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, and 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage. These variants will be priced at 6,299 Yuan (~$916), 6,799 Yuan (~$990), and 7,499 (~$1,090), respectively. However, the top model with 16GB RAM + 1TB storage is expected to cost 7,999 Yuan (~$1,163).
