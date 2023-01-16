Xiaomi 13 Ultra Will Reportedly Launch At MWC 2023

Advertisement

Xiaomi 13 series is one of the highly anticipated series by the company to date. Xiaomi postponed the launch of its 13 series, which was going to debut on December 1. The point worth mentioning here is that the company has not yet revealed the new launch date of the series. Some reports claim that Xiaomi 13 Ultra Launch is expected at MWC 2023. If it came out to be true then we will see the flagship phone in late March or early April.

Advertisement

Xiaomi 13 Ultra Launch Delayed

The company’s CEO Lei Jun has recently confirmed that Xiaomi will launch the 13 Ultra as its main flagship device for both the Chinese and the global market. This statement is giving rise to many rumors claiming that the debut is expected to occur at the MWC event. According to some rumors, OPPO Find X6 and Honor Magic5 series will release shortly after the Chinese New Year which is on January 22. However, it is being said that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will not launch until later.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra will make its debut at MWC, which usually starts in late February. The global launch of the premium Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro phones has been confirmed, though. If rumors came out to be true, then the Xiaomi 13 Ultra may be wrapping up for a late March or early April release.

Advertisement

According to some previous reports, Xiaomi 13 Ultra will feature a four-camera setup with the primary 1″ sensor which is actually Sony IMX989 retained from the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. The point notable here is that the new bit is a gimbal stabilization and PDAF. We have still do not much info for the remaining sensors. However, we also got confirmation of PDAF autofocus on all four sensors and a dToF (Direct Time-of-Flight) sensor. Xiaomi 13 Ultra will most likely boast the 12S Ultra’s circular camera housing.

The upcoming flagship, base model 13 will bring a 54MP Sony IMX800 main camera sensor with OIS. The phone will also bring a 12MP ultrawide OmniVision OV13B sensor and a 10MP Samsung S5K3K1 telephoto module with 3.2x optical zoom. Also, the handset will pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 67W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. On the other hand, Xiaomi 13 Pro will boast a 50MP Sony IMX989 (1-inch sensor) with OIS as its primary camera. There will be a 50MP ultrawide Samsung JN1 sensor and a 50MP Samsung JN1 telephoto with 3.2x optical zoom. Xiaomi 13 Pro will likely sport a 4,820 mAh battery with 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Also Read: vivo V25e Now Available for Sale in Pakistan – PhoneWorld