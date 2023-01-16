vivo V25e Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

Advertisement

vivo, a leading global technology brand in the industry, has recently launched its latest V25e smartphone in Pakistan which is now available for sale starting January 14, 2023.

The smartphone is a part of vivo’s V25 Series and comes with a Color-Changing glass back — giving the smartphone a magical feel. vivo V25e is the next-generation smartphone with high-in-class design, sublime camera features as well as powerful performance. The device is also supported by a powerful 4500mAh battery powered with 44W FlashCharge technology so users don’t have to wait hours for their smartphone to get charged.

Gorgeous Color Changing Design

vivo V25e flaunts an innovative Color Changing Fluorite AG Glass — making it look gorgeous and unique.

The Color Changing Glass technology allows V25e to change its color when exposed to direct sunlight and return to its original color after removing it from the sunlight. Moreover, the Fluorite AG Glass is an advanced technology that enhances the overall aesthetics of the device and makes it easier to hold.



Powerful Imaging System

The V25e comes with a 64MP OIS Bokeh Flare Portrait camera — equipped with a high-sensitivity sensor and OIS that offers Hybrid Image Stabilization. This helps in offsetting the effects of shaking and enables users to capture clearer images.

The Bokeh Flare Portrait feature in V25e enhances the night photography experience by using AI to process the point light sources in the background — allowing users to take mesmerizing night-time photos.

In addition, the smartphone boasts the Vlog movie function which includes a variety of pre-built video templates for situations including dining out, sightseeing, and travelling. This function is practical and is particularly helpful for people who are not experienced in making vlogs.

Another breath of fresh air is vivo V25e’s Natural Portrait feature which enhances selfies with a natural effect — highlighting distinctive face traits without overly beautifying or manipulating them.

Seamless Touch and Immersive Audio

Coming to V25e’s display and touch controls, the experience is seamless. The phone offers a high 180Hz touch sampling rate and a 90Hz refresh rate. Additionally, its 100% P3 wide color gamut produces an Ultra HD image quality that is breathtakingly colorful as well as a professional color gamut performance that rivals digital cinemas. It has been certified as full-loop HDR 10+. The device provides an immersive listening experience through the speaker which is highly optimized.

Price and Availability

vivo V25e, launched in Pakistan on January 3, 2023, is now available for sale starting from January 14, 2023 for Rs. 89,999 only. The device is available in two gorgeous color variants of Sunrise Gold and Diamond Black across Pakistan.

vivo offers a one-year warranty for V25e along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo V25e is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).

