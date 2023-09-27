Xiaomi 13T Series Goes Official With Remarkable Features
Xiaomi finally launched its highly anticipated 13T series during an event in the city of Berlin, Germany. Xiaomi 13T series consists of two handsets: Xiaomi 13T & Xiaomi 13T Pro. Both handsets have many features in common with their Redmi K60 Ultra counterpart. However, the 13T series differentiates itself with upgraded camera hardware and a noteworthy addition of IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. In addition to that, the duo will benefit from more Android upgrades. According to Xiaomi’s communications director, both smartphones will receive four major Android updates as well as five years of security patches.
Xiaomi 13T
The Xiaomi 13T comes with a 6.67-inch OLED display. It offers a 144Hz refresh rate, 1080p resolution, and an impressive peak brightness exceeding 2,600 nits. In addition, these phones are powered by the advanced 4nm Dimensity 8200-Ultra chipset. Moreover, the smartphone is complemented by LPDDR5 RAM options, with options of either 8 GB or 12 GB, and an ample 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
As per camera details, the primary camera of the Xiaomi 13T features a powerful 50 MP sensor with a size of 1/1.28 inches. The camera of the smartphone is equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS) and brags a wide f/1.9 aperture. On the other hand, the “portrait” telephoto camera has an amazing 50 MP sensor resolution and f/1.9 aperture. Last but not least, the third camera is a 12 MP ultrawide shooter, sporting a 15mm equivalent lens with an f/2.2 aperture. the handset also comes with a 20 MP front-facing selfie snapper that lacks autofocus.
There is a 5,000 mAh battery powering the Xiaomi Phone with support of 67W wired charging. The handset is available in three colors: Meadow Green, Black, and Alpine Blue. Xiaomi 13T Price starts at €650 for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant.
Xiaomi 13T Pro
13T Pro comes with the identical 6.67-inch OLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. However, it is powered by Dimensity 9200+ chipset. The camera setup and battery of the handset are the same as that of the vanilla model. In terms of memory, the 13T Pro has 12 GB or 16 GB of the faster LPDDR5X RAM. A notable difference lies in the charging capabilities, as the 13T Pro boasts 120W HyperCharge, enabling the phone to charge from 0 to 100% in just 19 minutes. The Pro variant will be available in the same colors: Green, Black, and Vegan Leather Blue. The starting price for the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant of 13T Pro begins at €800.