Xiaomi 13T Series Goes Official With Remarkable Features

As per camera details, the primary camera of the Xiaomi 13T features a powerful 50 MP sensor with a size of 1/1.28 inches. The camera of the smartphone is equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS) and brags a wide f/1.9 aperture. On the other hand, the “portrait” telephoto camera has an amazing 50 MP sensor resolution and f/1.9 aperture. Last but not least, the third camera is a 12 MP ultrawide shooter, sporting a 15mm equivalent lens with an f/2.2 aperture. the handset also comes with a 20 MP front-facing selfie snapper that lacks autofocus.

There is a 5,000 mAh battery powering the Xiaomi Phone with support of 67W wired charging. The handset is available in three colors: Meadow Green, Black, and Alpine Blue. Xiaomi 13T Price starts at €650 for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant.

Xiaomi 13T Pro

13T Pro comes with the identical 6.67-inch OLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. However, it is powered by Dimensity 9200+ chipset. The camera setup and battery of the handset are the same as that of the vanilla model. In terms of memory, the 13T Pro has 12 GB or 16 GB of the faster LPDDR5X RAM. A notable difference lies in the charging capabilities, as the 13T Pro boasts 120W HyperCharge, enabling the phone to charge from 0 to 100% in just 19 minutes. The Pro variant will be available in the same colors: Green, Black, and Vegan Leather Blue. The starting price for the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant of 13T Pro begins at €800.