Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Seems Imminent

Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro were launched in China in October 2023 featuring the new HyperOS interface. A new member of the series, the long-rumored Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to join the lineup very soon. There has been no official announcement about the launch made so far. In a recent development, a Weibo post from a company executive surfaced online hinting at an imminent launch. According to the reports, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch is anticipated at the upcoming MWC 2024 event.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Is Expected At MWC 2024

Previously, Xiaomi 14 Ultra was expected to launch near the end of the first quarter of 2024. It meant that the handset would be launched sometime near or in March. However, the MWC 2024 (Mobile World Congress) event is coming up. Sources claim that the Chinese tech giant may use this major conference to showcase its latest flagship smartphone. For those unaware, the MWC 2024 event will be hosted between the 26th to 29th of February.

Xiaomi Group President and Partner Lu Weibing shared their plans to use a new smartphone that will deliver a strong photography experience. Several rumors and leaks surfacing about the Xiaomi 14 Ultra reveal that the upcoming smartphone will offer various improvements in camera technology. So, there are pretty good chances that the phone they were talking about is this model.

A few weeks back, the wireless Camera Kit accessory to improve photography was also spotted on China’s 3C certification. After that, the smartphone made its way to BIS, which confirmed the Indian availability. The highly anticipated smartphone has been in the pipeline of rumors since the beginning of this year. The handset is tipped to boast cutting-edge cutting edge features together with an under-display camera for selfies. The camera cut-outs of the handset are placed similarly to its predecessor Xiaomi 13 Ultra. However, the size of the lens holes is slightly bigger, hinting at brighter lenses.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is tipped to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It may feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to house a 5,180mAh battery with 90W wired charging support and 50W wireless charging support. Let’s wait and watch whether these anticipations turn true or not.