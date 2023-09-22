Xiaomi Unleashes Redmi Pad SE: A Visual and Auditory Marvel for the Masses!

Xiaomi announces Redmi Pad SE, the newest addition to the Redmi tablet portfolio. Designed for young professionals and students, Redmi Pad SE blends outstanding convenience with a winning blend of practicality and aesthetics to satisfy the needs of both work and leisure. Boasting an impressive 11” FHD+ display & 16:10 display ratio, Redmi Pad SE delivers smooth visual enjoyment that amplifies your entertainment experience, especially for intense games, engineered with reduced blue light output to help prevent visual fatigue which meets the standard of TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light, giving users the freedom to switch manually between 60Hz or 90Hz for optimal energy efficiency. Redmi Pad SE is equipped with Dolby Atmos® and Hi-Res Audio supporting quad speakers offering superior sound quality and delivering a cinema-like experience.

Market Availability

Redmi Pad SE is now available online at Mistore, Corecart, Daraz and Xiaomi sale. It will also be available nationwide in all retail outlets

Our Distributors are Tech Sirat, Airlink Communications, Smartlink Technologies, Core Tech, Phonezo Impex, and Burque.

Currently, there only 1 variant is available

8GB +128GB – Rs.61,999.

Device Specifications

Display 11” FHD+ eye-care display Rear Camera 8MP Rear Camera Front Camera 5MP Front Camera Battery 8000 mAh Battery Processor 6nm Snapdragon

