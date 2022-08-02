Xiaomi’s Smart Glasses Will Flaunt A 50MP Camera & 15x Zoom

Chinese company Xiaomi has recently introduced a new pair of smart glasses known as Mijia. Xiaomi Mijia will be the focus of a crowdfunding campaign that is set to go live on August 3. This pair of Xiaomi Smart Glasses will come with some promising features.

Xiaomi Smart Glasses Is Considered To Be A Wearable Camera

The point worth mentioning here is that smart glasses aren’t new technology at all. Several years ago, Google Glass was introduced. The upcoming Xiaomi Mijia is quite similar to Google Glass. However, wearable devices are still uncommon and far from mainstream. The good piece of news is that things are slowly changing due to a variety of innovations and the general growth in the AR/VR market.

Xiaomi Mijia will look like a pair of ordinary eyeglasses frame. It will come with a micro OLED screen through which information will be displayed. In addition to that, the smart glasses will flaunt a 50MP primary camera and a lower-resolution 8MP periscope camera. According to the reports, the device will pack a 1,020mAh battery, which will be capable of enabling around 1.5 hours of continuous recording with the camera. Isn’t it amazing?

The periscope camera of Xiaomi Mijia will offer 5x optical zoom plus15x digital zoom. Moreover, it will come with optical image stabilization to help cut down on the blurs and movements. We all know that the biggest problem with cameras worn on the head is the effect of continuous movement. So, image stabilization is an important feature to maintain good image quality. The promo image shared by Xiaomi also includes the mention of an “AI camera”. The company claims that the upcoming wearable will have the ability to translate English to Mandarin and vice versa.

The Xiaomi Smart glasses will include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, fast charging support via a magnetic charger, and numerous augmented reality capabilities. Xiaomi Mijia Price is set to be $370. It will launch on August 3 via a crowdfunding campaign in the Chinese market. There had been no words about the global availability of the smartwatch yet.

