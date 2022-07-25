Xiaomi brings forth the giveaway competition of the year

Xiaomi with their latest Redmi 10C has put forth a new legacy of budget devices which comes packing flagship features. The device has a brilliant battery and the biggest (6.71’’) screen in the industry, truly a dus bata dus device perfect for everyday use.

Along with the drop of this brilliant dus bata dus device, Xiaomi Pakistan announced its ‘Dus Bata Dus tiktok challenge’. The details are simple and to the point, make a tiktok on the jingle shared by the brand and get a chance to win Redmi 10C, some cool eco products and a return ticket to Dubai. Sounds too good to be true right? But it is true, for this challenge has spread like wildfire with everyone sharing their entries to bag some freebies for themselves. Famous tiktokers have taken part in this challenge, creating fun and quirky tiktok videos using the Dus Bata Dus jingle in hopes of winning some free devices or a trip to Dubai. The roster of participants includes Kanwal Aftab, Chaudhary Zulqernain, Hoor Mahaveera, Dr. Madiha etc with growing entries and numbers.

You too can take part in this challenge, with the hashtag. Go to Xiaomi Pakistan’s tiktok handle (@xiaomipakistan), use the Dus Bata Dus sound and share your video with the hashtag #MainHoonDusBataDus and get a chance to bag these amazing gifts or a return ticket to dubai absolutely free. So what are you waiting for?

