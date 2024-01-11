XL Screens, XL Action: Elevate Your Entertainment with the TCL XL Collection

TCL, proudly presents the much-anticipated XL Collection—a range of TVs spanning from 75 to 98 inches. This collection is strategically tailored to captivate a diverse audience, including avid gamers, sports enthusiasts, those who love hosting grand parties, and individuals with a penchant for an opulent lifestyle. The promise of BIGGER screens, FASTER action, CLEARER visuals, and an IMMERSIVE entertainment experience forms the cornerstone of this innovative collection.

At the forefront of the XL Collection are the P745 and C755 models, carefull Stealing the limelight is the 98-inch P745, offering crystal-clear 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR 10+, Dolby Atmos sound, and Google TV—all at an irresistible price of just Rs. 999,999. Meanwhile, the C755 boasts Quantum Dot 4K Mini LED technology, a 240 Hz refresh rate, 1300 Nits, Dolby Vision IQ and Atmos, advanced AiPQ 3.0 Processor, and hands-free voice control. It’s a call to elevate your SPORTS, CINEMATIC, and GAMING EXPERIENCE with these BIG TVs.

Excitingly, the XL Collection is is set for a thrilling live launch at various stores with exclusive promotional prices and discounts. This event is part of the limited-time XL Collection campaign, running from January 10th to February 15th. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the brilliance of theXL TV Collection at TCL Flagship stores and extensive dealership network across Pakistan. You can also explore exclusive online offers on TCL Pakistan’s official website and app.

Majid Khan Niazi, TCL Pakistan Head Of Marketing, passionately states,

“The TCL XL Collection transcends beyond mere screen sizes; it’s a journey into immersive home entertainment. These TVs redefine the boundaries of what’s possible, delivering an unparalleled experience at irresistible prices.”

y curated to offer impressive sizes and deliver an unparalleled immersive experience. With the 98-inch and 85-inch P745, as well as the versatile C755 ranging from 55 to 75 inches, TCL ensures that these feature-packed giants resonate with the discerning preferences of the target audience.

