Y15C – A Cool Addition to vivo’s Y Series

vivo has just released another cool smartphone, the Y15C, to its youth-focused Y series. Y15C could be a great option for you if you’re on a shoestring budget and want a phone with good value for money. The capabilities and specifications it offers go beyond the price. Let’s take a deeper look at its features to find out how it could be a great buy.

vivo Y15C has a large 5000mAh battery that ensures its long-lasting usage every day. A single full charge can last up to 17.31 hours of online HD movie streaming or 8.21 hours of intense gaming. Y15C is designed to support reverse charging, which allows it to charge other devices such as a mobile or power bank.

The Y15C has a 6.51-inch Halo FullView™ display with a 1600 x 720 (HD+) resolution and Eye Protection. Such a display provides a wide and immersive viewing experience for both videos and games while being easy on the eyes.

The smartphone has two sim card slots to save you the hassle of switching cards. Y15C has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage and an octa-core Mediatek Helio P35 chipset that makes it possible to run multiple applications at the same time without having to worry about the device getting slowed down.

Aside from the standard storage, the vivo Y15c has a dedicated microSD card slot that supports up to 1TB of storage, so you’ll have plenty of space for all your favourite photos and videos.

Y15C features

Moreover, vivo consistently upholds the reputation of its brand when it comes to camera capabilities. Y15C features an exceptional 13MP AI Dual camera which offers a wider variety of shots like Panorama, Live Photo, Time-Lapse, Pro Mode and Documents. Moreover, you can use the Aura Screen Light feature to make your photos pop when taking selfies in low-light conditions.

Talking about its appearance, Y15C quickly attracts the eye with its elegant 3D slim design and two different colours; Wave Green and Mystic Blue. Moreover, it has a Side-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, with a power button which makes it more subtle and enhances the phone’s overall look.

The Multi-Turbo 3.0 is an exclusive feature that focuses on optimising core scenes to reduce lag in games. It is also designed to optimize CPU and memory resources, which allows running multiple apps in the background at the same time to improve the overall user experience. The smartphone is powered by the Google Android 12 operating system, with Funtouch OS 12 on top.

Now let’s talk about the additional features that the Y15C uses to deliver a great performance and a satisfying user experience. EasyShare simplifies the task with one tap when cloning an old phone or sharing files. The attentive iManager liberates you from mundane daily tasks. You can set it up to handle tasks like cleaning up space or scanning for problems at night. iManager also keeps your phone in good working order while you sleep.

Furthernore, the Face Wake unlocks your phone as soon as it recognises your face. Accessing your phone has never been so smart and simple when paired with Side Fingerprint.

All in all, this device is very affordable yet potent. It features lots of specifications and features for just Rs.31,999. So anyone looking for a pocket-friendly smartphone with all the necessary features might consider the vivo Y15C.

For the vivo Y15C, vivo provides a one-year warranty, as well as 15 days of free replacement and a six-month warranty on accessories. The vivo Y15C has been approved by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and is compatible with all mobile networks in Pakistan. Customers of Zong can also receive 12GB of free mobile internet by inserting their 4G SIM cards into Slot 1 (2GB Internet per month for 6 months).

We are amazed by the features of vivo Y15C and definitely recommend it. It is now available in markets nationwide. You can also order online from the vivo flagship store at Daraz; https://www.daraz.pk/shop/vivo/.

